GWS have a good selection headache with up to three players set to return this weekend. (AAP)

Pressure for spots is heating up at AFL premiership contenders GWS, with coach Leon Cameron mulling how to accommodate the return of three key players.

Greater Western Sydney have endured a wretched run with injuries this AFL season but coach Leon Cameron is finally nursing the good sort of selection headache.

Cameron could make three changes to the side that recorded arguably the club's best win of the year, a 48-point demolition of Western Bulldogs.

GWS forwards Jeremy Cameron and Devon Smith both trained well on Wednesday, while ruckman Shane Mumford will be recalled after serving a one-game suspension.

Jeremy Cameron has played one of the Giants' past five games because of hamstring issues, so the club may opt to make a conservative call with they key forward.

Equally, Leon Cameron would want his best 22 on the park as soon as possible before finals start.

Smith appears a certain selection for GWS's clash with West Coast on Saturday, having missed one game because of a knee injury.

"Those guys trained really well today," midfielder Tom Scully said of Jeremy Cameron and Smith.

"It's great to see them back out on the track, obviously we missed them.

"It's going to be a tough decision for the coaches, which is a good thing. We've got some players coming back now."

Scully termed Mumford a "real barometer" for the Giants, adding that the imposing ruckman shouldn't change his bruising approach to the sport.

"We love the way he plays," Scully said.

"When he's playing his best football he's aggressive at the man and the ball."

Versatile defender Adam Tomlinson, an unlucky omission for the clash with the Bulldogs, is also in the mix for a recall.