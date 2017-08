Gold Coast star Jarryd Hayne won't face former club Parramatta on Thursday because of an ankle injury.

Jarryd Hayne has been ruled out of Thursday night's NRL clash against Parramatta due to an ankle injury.

The Gold Coast star took the knock in last week's defeat to St George Illawarra and failed to train this week.

It means Hayne could have played under Neil Henry for the last time, with reports claiming the Titans coach will be sacked after the Eels match.