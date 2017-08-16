Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House Communications Director, has opened up on the inner workings of the Trump administration.

Scaramucci named former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, with whom he said his relationship was "adversarial", and Trump advisor Steve Bannon as the key offenders when it came to leaking information to the media during his interview on CBS.

"The Mooch" filmed the interview for the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Monday for broadcast later that night and at times was booed by the restless crowd.

"There was no love lost there," Scaramucci said, of his relationship with Priebus.

Colbert pressed him on why Trump did not more quickly condemn hate groups active over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

And when asked if he thought Bannon might soon exit the White House, Scaramucci replied: "that's up to the President," and then added, "If it was up to me, he'd be gone. But it's not up to me."

The appearance was Scaramucci's first on one of the nation's late-night programs since he left the White House after a short and controversial tenure. Scaramucci appeared Sunday on ABC's "This Week" Sunday public affairs program.

"I didn't think I'd last too long, but I thought I'd last longer than a carton of milk," he said, adding he would do nothing differently if he had a chance to do the job again.