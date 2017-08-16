As India and Pakistan marked their respective 70th anniversaries of independence this month, singers from the traditionally rival countries released what they called a peace anthem in the hope of creating a sense of unity.
The medley, intended to highlight the commonalities of the nations, merges the anthems of both India and Pakistan.
It features singers from both countries performing a few lines each.
The pro-peace Facebook group Voice of Ram posted the video on Sunday. It has since been shared almost 20,000 times across social media and viewed almost one million times.
“The best ‘Independence Day’ gift both countries can give each other,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “If this can move me, and can move us, it can move mountains.”
