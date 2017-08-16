Joko Widodo says only through unity will Indonesia meet its political and economic challenges. (AAP)

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for unity after a tense year in which religious and political divisions have put pressure on the archipelago.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for unity in his annual state address, saying it will be the only way the country will be able to face down the challenges of global economic uncertainty, changing technology and extremism.

Speaking ahead of the country's Independence Day celebrations on August 17, Mr Widodo, popularly referred to as Jokowi, said not everyone had enjoyed the fruits of the freedom the country fought for 72 years ago.

Pointing to Aceh, Papua and other outer regions and islands that make up the archipelago, Mr Widodo said with economic equity, the country will be more united.

"We are still faced with poverty and injustice. We are still confronted with global economic uncertainty, and we too are confronted with extremism, radicalism and terrorism," he said on Wednesday.

It was vital, he added that they protect the country's founding ideology - Pancasila - as it was only through unity that Indonesia could meet these challenges.

The comments come after a tense few months.

Indonesia's religious divides were highlighted in the recent Jakarta election which ended in the Christian governor being jailed for blasphemy over comments he made referring to the Koran.

Last month, the president issued a decree against "mass organisations" deemed a threat to the archipelago's unity - resulting in the ban of radical Islamic organisation Hizbut Tahrir.

The decree has come under criticism from civil rights groups who described it as a setback for Indonesia's democracy.