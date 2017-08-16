Nick Kyrgios, pictured here in Montreal last week, has won his opening round match in Cincinnati. (AAP)

Nick Kyrgios has won his opening-round match in straight sets at the Cincinnati Masters, despite again appearing to struggle with fitness.

Nick Kyrgios is into the second round of the Cincinnati Masters ATP event, grimacing and limping his way to a 6-2 6-3 win over Belgium's David Goffin.

Kyrgios served 10 aces in the 66-minute victory, but appeared to still be struggling with fitness as he works his way back from a hip injury that led to him withdrawing from defending his title at the Atlanta Open in July.

The 22-year-old Australian won the first set after 31 minutes and despite the world No.23 struggling with his movement, his world No.13 opponent called for the trainer at the end of the set.

Goffin received treatment to his upper left leg, as Kyrgios sat slumped in his chair underneath the umbrella.

Kyrgios went on to control the second set and held serve to love to close it out 6-3.

He'll play either Kevin Anderson of Alexandr Dolgopolov in the second round.

The only other Australian in the men's singles draw, qualifier John-Patrick Smith, lost his first-round match 6-4 6-4 to Richard Gasquet.