Highly infectious Legionella bacteria has been found in wet areas at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.

The bacteria, which causes respiratory disease, was found in a shower in a hydrotherapy pool area and in a second shower not usually used by patients, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Up to 30 families who came into contact with the areas, which have been disinfected, have been alerted.