The woman killed during a white nationalist rally will be mourned at a memorial in Charlottesville.

Mourners will gather in Charlottesville, Virginia to honour the woman who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally that descended into violence.

A memorial service for Heather Heyer is scheduled for Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theatre. Attendees are asked to wear purple, Heyer's favorite colour, in her memory.

The 32-year-old was a Charlottesville resident and legal assistant whose mother described her daughter as a courageous, principled woman and firm believer in justice and equality.

Heyer was among the hundreds of protesters who had gathered in Charlottesville on Saturday to decry what was believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members.

They descended on the city for a rally prompted by the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Heyer grew up in nearby Greene County and worked as a legal assistant at a law firm. Her boss, Larry Miller, said the young woman was active in the firm's bankruptcy practice and was like a family member to him.

"She's very compassionate, she's very precise, got a big heart, she wants to make sure that things are right. She cares about the people that we take care of. She's just a great person," Miller said.

Her mother, Susan Bro, said she would prefer to grieve in private but felt compelled to try to follow her daughter's example.

"I miss her so, so much, but I'm going to make her death worth something," Susan Bro told The Associated Press.

Also killed on Saturday were two Virginia State Police troopers who were aboard a helicopter that crashed outsideCharlottesville. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.