Four satellite images of objects floating on the southern Indian Ocean were taken from an area the ATSB deemed "highly likely" to contain MH370.

French authorities captured satellite images of likely man-made objects floating on the southern Indian Ocean two weeks after MH370 went missing, a new report has revealed.

The four images were taken from a 25,000 square kilometre area the Australian Transport Safety Bureau believes may hold the jet, but has not been searched as it is to the north of the official 120,000 sq km search zone.

"Clearly we must be cautious. These objects have not been definitely identified as MH370 debris," ATSB chief commissioner Greg Hood said.