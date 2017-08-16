Gold Coast hooker Nathan Peats has slammed suggestions rising NRL stars Kane Elgey and Ash Taylor will depart if Neil Henry remains coach.

"What a load of shit," the hooker tweeted in response to reports claiming the emerging halves won't re-sign if Henry remains despite a rift with Titans star Jarryd Hayne.

Taylor and Elgey are contracted to the end of 2018, with News Corp Australia reporting rival clubs have been told of their potential availability.

Brisbane have previously signalled their interest in halfback Taylor.

Henry has labelled suggestions of a feud with Hayne as exaggerated but the Titans board is understood to be considering axing at least one of the pair.

The club is expected to make an announcement next week regarding their futures.

Peats himself appears happy under Henry since joining the Gold Coast from Parramatta last season.

The Sydney product signed a three-year contract extension in July after making his State of Origin debut for NSW this year.

Henry on Tuesday claimed he and Hayne can co-exist at the NRL club next season.

"I'm contracted here and I'd like to stay here a long time. I think we've done some good things at a club that's had a fair bit of turmoil in the last few years," he told reporters.