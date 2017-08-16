Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has hosted Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic for bilateral talks in Canberra.

With free-trade negotiations with the European Union pending later this year, Australia has rallied support from Croatia for closer economic ties.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic for bilateral talks in Canberra on Wednesday.

"Thank you for your support on the European free-trade agreement," Mr Turnbull told the president, adding he looked forward to discussing ways to increase further investment between the two countries.

Ms Grabar-Kitarovic said her country was keen to expand bilateral co-operation in different areas including science, technology and economic exchanges.

Last year total two-way goods and services trade between Australia and Croatia amounted to $155 million.

Mr Turnbull acknowledged the rapturous reception the president had received from the Australian-Croatian community during her visit.

There are 43,688 Croatia-born residents in Australia, and 133,264 people claiming Croatian ancestry, according to the latest census.

Ms Grabar-Kitarovic is the first Croatian president to visit Australia since 1995.