Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles says a judge should head an inquiry into the dumping of interstate waste in the Sunshine State.

Environment Minister Steven Miles says management of the situation is complex and has to be conducted within the boundaries of the constitution.

"One of the big complications is the constitution puts all sorts of restrictions on what states can do with their borders so this investigation will be headed by someone with really advanced legal expertise, hopefully a judge," he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

Queensland announced the independent investigation this week after a round-table meeting that included waste and recycling industry representatives.

It comes after the ABC's Four Corners exposed operators dumping garbage and waste north of the border to avoid NSW's waste levy.

The probe will consider incentives for moving waste from other states and how to prevent it, along with what role other states and the Commonwealth might play.

Findings are expected to be delivered by mid-November.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already ruled out the reintroduction of a Queensland levy during this term of government.

Dr Miles said this decision would stand even if the probe concluded it was the best solution.

"Our commitment stands that we won't be introducing any new taxes, fees or charges," he said.

Dr Miles said inspectors intercepting NSW trucks crossing the border had only found one suspicious vehicle since last week, which will be investigated.

"That suggests that that operation has been effective at sending a message to rogue operators south of the border that now is not the time to be bringing your waste across," he said.

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson condemned the inquiry as a waste of time and said he'd move in parliament to ban NSW from dumping rubbish in Queensland.

"The premier has to be kidding by pretending she wasn't aware of the extent of the dumping," he said. "She has known about the problem for at least seven years, but has done nothing about it."