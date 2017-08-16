Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache has injured his leg during training and will miss the side's NRL clash with South Sydney.

Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache has been ruled out of the NRL match against South Sydney due to a leg injury.

The 21-year-old Roache was hurt during training on Wednesday but the extent of the injury is unclear.

He'll remain in Auckland for further tests, with Issac Luke likely to return to the starting line-up after being demoted to the bench last week.

Roache was set to play his third consecutive NRL game since injuring a hamstring in the loss to Manly in Perth last month.

The luckless Roache, who can play at hooker or in the halves, was talked up by coach Stephen Kearney on Wednesday, along with Mason Lino and Ata Hingano.

Hingano will start at halfback in Sydney, while Lino has been named on an extended bench following the return of Kieran Foran.