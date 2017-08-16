Online jobs portal SEEK's full-year profit has dipped five per cent to $340 million, while its total sales revenue has grown nine per cent to $1.04 billion.

Online job-search company SEEK Limited's full-year profit has fallen five per cent to $340 million due to a one-off $138.7 million hit from significant items including restructuring costs.

Total revenue from ordinary activities for the year to June 30 was up nine per cent to $1.06 billion, driven by growth in its Australia and New Zealand Employment business whose revenue rose 14 per cent.

The company's fully-franked final dividend is up two cents at 21 cents a security, brining the full-year payout to 44 cents.