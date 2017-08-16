The Australian Bureau of Statistics has cleared up an issue which could have denied tens of thousands of people a vote on same-sex marriage.

Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten will get a say on same-sex marriage after the Australian Bureau of Statistics cleared up an issue over "silent" voters.

The Australian Electoral Commission has tens of thousands of "silent" voters - including many politicians and celebrities - listed on the electoral roll by name only, not address, for security reasons.

Concerns were raised that the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which is running the marriage poll, would get access to the full details of silent voters.

However, the ABS said in a note posted on Wednesday it had arranged for the AEC to send the survey forms to silent voters.

"The ABS will, at no time, know the address of silent electors," it said.

Survey forms are due to be sent out from September 12, pending a High Court challenge.