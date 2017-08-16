Sonic Healthcare has lifted revenue with help from strong results in Europe but full-year profit is down 5.2 per cent to $428 million.

Sonic Healthcare's full-year profit has dropped 5.2 per cent to $428 million but revenue has increased courtesy of a strong performance in its European business and improved results in Australia.

The medical, pathology and imaging centres operator's revenue was $5.12 billion for the year to June 30, 2017, up 1.4 per cent, with Sonic saying revenue was 5.8 per cent stronger after adjusting for currency movements.

Sonic will pay a 20 per cent franked final dividend of 46 cents per share, up from 44 cents last year.