The property developer lifted net profit for the 12 months to June 30 to $1.2 billion, up 34.4 per cent on the same time last year, while revenue from ordinary activities climbed 17.9 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Chief executive Mark Steinert said the residential and retirement living parts of the business achieved record results, while the commercial property division performed well despite challenging conditions in the retail market.