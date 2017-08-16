Stoke sign forward Rodriguez on loan from PSG

Before joining PSG, Rodriguez spent nine seasons at Real, scoring 12 times in 62 La Liga appearances. He won the Champions League in 2014 and 2016 before a knee injury stalled his progress.
"He hasn't had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris, but he's still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League," Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).
Rodriguez follows Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon to the club.
Stoke, who host Arsenal in the league on Saturday, were beaten 1-0 by Everton in their season opener at the weekend.
