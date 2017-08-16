Melbourne are wary of resurgent Newcastle despite their contrasting NRL ladder positions, with the Knights always fronting up for the Storm.

They may be at opposite ends of the NRL ladder but Melbourne won't be taking the Knights lightly when they line up in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Storm are well aware of the form of the Knights, with utility forward Kenny Bromwich saying they had been on his team's radar for a while.

"We've been looking at Newcastle for a little bit," Bromwich said on Wednesday.

"They've actually been playing really well.

"They're on a three-game winning streak and you can't get complacent with a team like them because the last couple of times we have playing them, we have had some tough games."

While the Storm steamrolled the Knights in their round 13 meeting, the teams usually produce tight tussles with the previous two decided by four points.

Of their last seven clashes Newcastle have won three with their 2013 semi-final victory at AAMI Park still tough for Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy to swallow.

Melbourne can claim the NRL minor premiership with a victory but Bromwich said their performance was just as important with finals looming.

"It is a big motivation but you still have to take every week as it comes," he said.

"There are still three more games left in the regular season, so we're just looking at this week and playing well."

Melbourne are set to welcome back gun five-eighth Cameron Munster, who missed their last two matches with an ankle injury, and second-rower Tohu Harris, sidelined much of the season with foot and then shoulder problems.

"They're looking pretty good," Bromwich said.

"Hopefully they can get through the rest of the week and see what happens come game time but it would be good to see them both playing."