Fabian Coulthard and Simona De Silvestro will drivetheir Supercars around Sydney Motorsport Park on Thursday night as part of testing for a night race.

Supercars will be storming around Sydney Motorsport Park this week under Australian floodlights for the first time in 20 years.

But it's not for championship points.

Instead it's a pointer as to whether a night race could be put into the championship.

Title contender Fabian Coulthard and international entry Simona De Silvestro will speed around the circuit on the eve of the weekend's race meet to help Supercars bosses learn more about night racing.

Series chief executive James Warburton wants to introduce a Thursday night once-off "Big Bash" style race into the calendar next year.

"At this stage it's all conceptual but if the test is successful we want it in the schedule for 2018 and beyond," he told the sport's website.

"There are many variables, none the least the speed of the cars at certain points and the quality of our broadcast pictures for our fans and networks.

"But we are very confident of finding the right, cost-effective way to light the entire circuit at a television standard."

The series raced last under lights during its stint at the mega-money Yas Marina circuit in 2011, used for Formula One racing in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to that, Victoria's Calder Park hosted a twilight race in 1997.

The contrast of exhaust flames and glowing parts with the darker environment makes for exciting viewing for motorsport fans - and Warburton is sold on it.

"When we raced under lights in Abu Dhabi the cars were absolutely amazing," Warburton said.

"That's clearly one of the best facilities in the world. Our lighting will certainly not be that good, but we hope good enough to tick the right boxes."