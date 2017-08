Parramatta coach Brad Arthur expects the turmoil at Gold Coast will galvanise the Titans for their clash with the Eels at ANZ Stadium.

Jarryd Hayne, who's in line to play against his old club for the first time provided he recovers from an ankle injury, is reportedly at odds with coach Neil Henry, with the Titans board understood to be considering axing at least one of the pair.

"(The Titans) will be fired up and they will be ready to play," Arthur said on Wednesday.