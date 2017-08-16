Work on Australia's new home affairs portfolio is progressing, with the prime minister receiving a briefing in Canberra.

Malcolm Turnbull has received a detailed briefing on how the new home affairs portfolio is progressing.

The prime minister met in Canberra on Wednesday with the incoming home affairs minister Peter Dutton, as well as Attorney-General George Brandis, Justice Minister Michael Keenan, Transport Minister Darren Chester and senior officials.

Under the changes, which come into force next year, the home affairs portfolio would cover agencies including the Australian Federal Police, domestic intelligence agency ASIO, Australian Border Force as well as customs and citizenship.