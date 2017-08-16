Several projects to produce potash from beneath WA salt lakes are being advanced, as investors hope to gain from growing demand for high quality food.

A slew of junior explorers are advancing plans to mine potash in Western Australia, hoping to ride a boom in food production that is expected to boost demand for the fertiliser.

Five separate projects to produce Sulphate of Potash (SoP) from brine beneath WA salt lakes are currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies.

ASX-listed companies looking to develop local potash projects include Agrimin, Australian Potash, Kalium Lakes, BC Iron and Salt Lake Potash.

The businesses hope to benefit from potential future shortages in the fertiliser market that could replicate the current scramble for minerals such as lithium and graphite that are used to manufacture electric batteries.

Agrimin chief executive Mark Savich says the growing importance of greenhouses will fuel demand for good quality potash, just as the construction of battery plants has boosted demand for lithium.

"The demand and supply bubbling away in the background is quite similar to where lithium was ten years ago: three or four major suppliers, plus a cost curve that has very high secondary costs," he says.

The key ingredient of potash is potassium, one of the three main nutrients used in every crop, apart from nitrogen and phosphate.

Nearly 90 per cent of potash is in the form of potassium chloride or Muriate-of-Potash (MoP), while only 10 per cent is in the form of SoP - a chloride-free product that improves taste, appearance and shelf-life for higher-value foods such as fruits and vegetables, coffee and nuts.

Increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables, particularly in Asia, and a shortage of hydrochloric acid used in the manufacturing process has helped push up SoP prices in recent years and resulted in most new production coming from salt lakes.

A 2013 Geosciences Australia study that identified lakes in WA as highly prospective for potassium grabbed the attention of Matthew Shackleton, executive chairman of Australian Potash, which is developing the Lake Wells project, northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Lake Wells's 150,000 tonnes-per-annum first stage will generate about $42 million in free cash, while a full 300,000 tonnes operation could add $68 million, says Mr Shackleton.

Australian Potash, which counts veteran mining entrepreneur Mark Creasy among its investors, this week raised $3 million for project studies.

"The changing demographic across Asia is bringing more people into the middle-class and the first thing that people do when they get more money is want better food," Mr Shackleton says.

"Demand for this type of potash, because it promotes growth of those higher-quality foods, is unprecedented right now."

Mining giant BHP was similarly positive last month, revealing it was close to a final investment decision on the Jansen MoP project in Canada.

BHP forecast the world's population to grow 30 per cent by 2050, with crop demand expected to jump 50 per cent in that period.

Mr Savich, whose company already counts Australian Super as a backer for its 2,560 square kilometre export-focused Mackay project, says SoP demand will accelerate.

"SoP is running its own race at the moment - it is high-value and it is needed for fruits and vegetables every year," he said.

"For farmers, it's not a question of economics. You can't sell fruits and vegetables that don't look good."