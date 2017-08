Total hourly rates of pay rose 0.5 per cent in the June quarter, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics Wage Price Index

Total hourly rates of pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter, matching market expectations.

In the year to the end of June, wages rose 1.9 per cent, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics Wage Price Index.

The quarterly and yearly figures are unchanged from the March quarter.

The wage price index measures movement in underlying wages by calculating the change in wage and salary costs across a range of occupations.