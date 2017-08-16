Warriors are hoping the return of Kieran Foran for Friday's match makes a difference. (AAP)

Fumbling around for a solution to their NRL woes, the Warriors will lean on Canterbury-bound star Kieran Foran to add attacking polish in their NRL clash with South Sydney.

Five-eighth Foran missed last weekend's 36-16 loss to Canberra - the Warriors' sixth straight defeat - with a minor lat strain.

Deprived of Foran and halfback Shaun Johnson, coach Stephen Kearney punted on youthful duo Mason Lino and Ata Hingano in the halves.

Yet, despite their energy, Lino and Hingano struggled to break the Raiders down, particularly during a period of second-half territorial dominance.

As a result, Foran will be paired with Hingano for Friday's match in Sydney - the Warriors' fifth starting halves combination of 2017.

"Particularly last weekend, we lacked a little bit of polish with a number of sets on the tryline and we couldn't quite nail the opportunities we had - that's why Kieran comes back into the fold," Kearney said.

Johnson, who ruptured a posterior cruciate ligament in July against Penrith, could be back on the field before the end of the season.

Kearney said his playmaker-in-chief was making good progress on his rehab and might pull on the No.7 jumper for next week's match against Manly.

If not, Johnson would likely play their final game of 2017 against the Tigers.

Foran, who struggled at times to connect with Lino during their three games in the saddle, said he was looking forward to playing with Hingano.

He hoped their Warriors teammates could help make things happen.

"Ata's really progressed well through the year and showed everyone last week what he's capable of. He can break a game wide open," Foran said.

"Mason and Ata found themselves making a few line-breaks last week, breaking through, but we just need guys pushing up in support for that final pass."