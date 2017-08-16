President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon in the White House. (AAP)

US President Donald Trump has given a less-than-enthusiastic defence of his beleaguered top adviser Steve Bannon.

President Donald Trump won't say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House.

"We'll see what happens with Mr Bannon," Trump said at an impromptu news conference on Tuesday, when he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser.

Bannon, the former leader of conservative Breitbart News website, has been a contentious figure in a divided White House for months.

The anti-Bannon campaign comes as Trump is facing heated criticism for not immediately condemning by name white supremacists and other hate groups after deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bannon once described Breitbart as "the platform for the alt-right".

Speaking to reporters in Trump Tower, the president said Bannon is a friend and "a good man; he is not a racist".

Trump's less-than-enthusiastic defence called into question Bannon's own assessment of the situation - he had been telling people that he believed his job was safe, following a conversation in recent days with new chief of staff John Kelly.

The decision whether to oust Bannon is more than just personnel matter.

The media guru is viewed in some circles as Trump's connection to his base and the protector of Trump's disruptive, conservative agenda.

But Bannon's high profile and puppet-master image have at times irked a president who doesn't like to share the spotlight and bristles at the suggestion that he needs a liaison to his base.

In April, Trump diminished Bannon's role to that of "a guy who works for me".

The president doubled down on that dismissiveness at Tuesday's press conference, distancing Bannon from his unexpectedly successful presidential campaign.

"I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr Bannon came on very much later than that," he said.

Bannon's supporters say Trump is being pressed by advisers such as chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and deputy national security adviser Dina Powell.

Kelly has also expressed concerns to Trump about Bannon, and is said to be particularly angry with a flood of negative stories about national security adviser H.R. McMaster that some in the White House believe are being leaked by Bannon.

Kelly has grown weary of the conservative attacks on McMaster and believes that even if Bannon is not personally responsible for them, he has not done enough to quell them.

Bannon has denied being behind the anti-McMaster campaign.