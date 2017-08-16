Mineral sands miner Iluka Resources has sunk to an $81.5 million half-year loss, but says its revenue grew 48.8 per cent to $535.1 million.

Iluka resources has widened its first-half loss to $81.5 million, from a $20.9 million loss in the prior corresponding period, dragged down by a $165 million hit in impairment and redundancy costs.

The mineral sands miner, which in June flagged a $150 million pre-tax write-down of its Hamilton mineral separation plant and $14 million in redundancy costs, said its revenue from ordinary activities, however, rose 48.8 per cent to $535.1 million.

The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of six cents per share, up from three cents in the prior corresponding period.