All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has confirmed champion halfback Aaron Smith will play in Saturday's Bledisloe Cup opener against the Wallabies despite allegations about his airport "toilet tryst" scandal being made public.

A Daily Mail Australia report claims Smith may have lied to his All Blacks bosses over the incident with a woman that saw him sent home from an All Blacks tour of South Africa and suspended last October.

Fronting media in Sydney on Thursday after naming his team, Hansen declined to discuss the claim which stemmed from alleged text messages between Smith and the woman.

"Righto, well we better deal with the elephant in the room first - Mr Smith," said Hansen.

"Obviously the incident happened last year. We dealt with it and we feel that we dealt with it decisively.

"There's nothing more that I can add to that but if there is anything else that needs to be spoken about, it will come from the New Zealand Rugby Union themselves."

Hansen insisted Smith would not be distracted in Saturday's Test at ANZ Stadium.

"He (Smith) is in a great head space in that he knows that he's dealt with this issue and done the things that he needs to do around it and he's ready to play," said Hansen.