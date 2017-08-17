The CFMEU says asbestos has been uncovered during a major highway upgrade in Melbourne, shutting down works.

Work on part of a Melbourne highway upgrade has been shut down following the discovery of asbestos, the CFMEU says.

Earthworks for the Chandler Highway upgrade in Alphington were halted after lead contractor Seymour Whyte this week uncovered asbestos, the union said on Thursday.

The discovery of asbestos-contaminated soil has also stalled demolition work at a nearby paper mill and the construction of a residential tower.

"Early works conducted by Seymour Whyte on the widening project have exposed large quantities of contaminated earth," CFMEU said in a statement.

"Worryingly for workers, local residents and passing motorists, the asbestos contaminated soil that has been exposed is in the more lethal friable form.

"Yesterday's strong winds may have also escalated the threat."

Roads Minister Luke Donnellan and Seymour Whyte Group have been contacted for comment.

The government is spending $110m to widen the Chandler Highway to six lanes and building a new bridge.