Australian golfers Jason Norris and Michael Sim are tied for second during the first round of the Australasian Tour's $1.5-million Fiji International.

They trail Malaysian Gavin Green, who took the clubhouse lead with a four-under-par round of 68 on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who is fourth on the Asian Tour order of merit, made three birdies and an eagle in the final six holes in the opening round played under windy conditions at Natadola Bay.

Norris and Sim both carded 69s to be one off the pace, along with Canadian youngster Austin Connelly.

Green said his experience playing at the University of New Mexico had helped him combat the conditions.

"In college at New Mexico we have a lot of wind, especially in the spring season and it's way stronger than this," Green said.

"Thank God my coach made me play in this stuff. It has prepared me for this."

The round was a welcome surprise for Green who said he would have been happy with par before teeing off.

"Then I got hot and I was like, 'woah, here we go'," Green said.

"On the back nine I was trying to give myself as many looks as possible."

Victorian Ashley Hall and Canadian Richard Lee posted rounds of 70 to be in a group tied for fifth at two-under par.

Fijian legend Vijay Singh, who helped redesign the course, finished with a one-under round of 71, as did a host of players headlined by Australian contenders Scott Hend and Andrew Dodt.

"It started off a little breezy but the wind kind of calmed down settled down and it's blowing probably 15 miles now," Singh said.

"It was playable."

The tournament is tri-sanctioned by the Australasian, European and Asian tours.