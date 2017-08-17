Blackmores has promoted Richard Henfrey to replace Australia Post-bound Christine Holgate as chief executive with immediate effect.

Blackmores chairman Stephen Chapman said Mr Henfrey, who has been with Blackmores for eight years and chief operating officer for the past three, takes charge with immediate effect.

"Richard has been at the forefront of Blackmores' strategy development for more than eight years and has driven key business projects that positioned us well for the transformation of our business over that time," Mr Chapman said in a statement to the ASX.