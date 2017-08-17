Scrumhalf Matt Lucas has left NSW for the Brumbies in search of greater Super Rugby opportunities.

Lucas joins the ACT-based side on a two-year deal after the departure of Tomas Cubelli, with the first choice No.9 to play for the Jaguares in his native Argentina.

Lucas is expected to be back up to Joe Powell, who made his Wallabies debut this year, at the Brumbies.

The 25-year-old Lucas has played 33 games in four years at the Waratahs, where he was behind Jake Gordon and Nick Phipps in the pecking order.

"We have two very good young scrumhalves at the Brumbies in Joe Powell and Ryan Lonergan," Lucas said.

"I am looking forward to working with them in order for us, as a team, to be able to push towards winning another Super Rugby title."