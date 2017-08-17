Firebrand One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has reignited debate on banning the burqa after pulling a stunt in the Senate.

BURQA BANS ACROSS THE GLOBE:

WHAT IS A BURQA?

* The burqa is a full-length garment which covers the entire body and face, leaving only a mesh screen to see through. It is worn by some Islamic women to cover themselves in public. Conservative interpretations of the Koran call for men and women to be modest.

WHICH NATIONS HAVE BANNED THE BURQA?

* France (2011)

* Belgium (2011)

* Chad (2015)

* Congo-Brazzaville (2015)

* The Netherlands (2015)

* Bulgaria (2016)

WHERE ARE PARTIAL BANS IN PLACE?

* Italy

* Spain

* China

* Russia

* Switzerland

* Turkey

* Tunisia

WHERE ELSE ARE BANS BEING CONSIDERED?

* Norway

* Egypt

* Germany