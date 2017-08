Geelong coach Chris Scott says the Cats must focus firmly on getting a win against Collingwood on Saturday as they battle to secure a top-two AFL finish.

The third-placed Cats can still claim a top-two finish or slip out of the top four altogether with two rounds left in the home-and-away season.

Geelong take on the Pies at the MCG on Saturday and will regain important midfielder Mitch Duncan from suspension, with ruckman Rhys Stanley (calf) also set to take his place in the side.