Hearing implant maker Cochlear Limited has boosted full-year net profit 18 per cent to $223.6 million, due to strong growth in sales revenue and earnings driven by new product launches.

The company's sales revenue grew seven per cent to $1.2 billion, while earnings before interest and tax rose 20 per cent to $315.6 million, up from $262.6 million in the previous corresponding year.

Cochlear declared a final dividend of $1.40, fully franked, bringing its total dividend to $2.70, up from $2.30 in the prior corresponding year.