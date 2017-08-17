St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has not ruled out Anthony Mundine making an NRL return. (AAP)

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has not ruled out Anthony Mundine making an NRL return but says he has not heard from the ex-Dragon.

If any 42-year-old can make an NRL comeback, it is Anthony Mundine according to St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor.

But the Dragons mentor wasn't reading too much into renewed press about a Mundine return at the joint venture club, saying he had not heard from his ex-teammate.

Three-time world boxing champion Mundine's rugby league comeback appeared to gain momentum with reports he recently met with Dragons boss Peter Doust to organise a return via an Aboriginal knockout tournament in October.

McGregor was a Dragons teammate when Mundine walked away from rugby league in mid-2000 to make a shock switch to boxing.

He knows Mundine better than most and didn't rule out him pulling off the improbable.

"That is for a different time and a different journey but who knows," he said of Mundine, who played 116 games for the Red V over seven seasons.

"I haven't seen him run since 2000. I have seen him float a bit in the ring but never seen him run. Time will tell."

But asked what he had made of press talking up Mundine's comeback at the Dragons, McGregor said: "Not much".

McGregor said it was no surprise to see Doust pictured with Mundine in the report pushing the return, saying the pair caught up regularly.

And McGregor said he had not received any word from Mundine about a proposed comeback.

"I know Peter and Anthony catch up regularly. Anthony is working with some kids he wants to give the opportunity to get into rugby league," he said.

"And they have known each other a very long time.

"But he hasn't made a call to me saying he wants to play again yet."

If successful Mundine would become the oldest ever player, overtaking North Sydney's Billy Wilson who was 40 and five days when he played his final match.

Mundine's return received the backing of ex-Test playmaker Matthew Johns.

"If I was Paul McGregor I'd say 'come on Choc (Mundine), come back, come and join us in the off-season'," Johns told Triple M Radio.

"He's not a disruptive influence. He's an absolute champion.

"He'd be good for the young blokes there. Imagine if he played in the first trial game just to see how he goes, he'd fill the stadium."

Mundine's boxing future has been up in the air since losing his re-match to Danny Green in February.