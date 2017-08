Parramatta have scored a 30-8 win over the under-siege Gold Coast at ANZ Stadium on Thursday night. (AAP)

Parramatta have piled the misery on the under-siege Gold Coast with a 30-8 NRL win on Thursday night.

The Eels provisionally jumped into fourth spot as they were rarely troubled by the Titans in front of 6826 fans at ANZ Stadium.

The Eels do have a concern over Bevan French who left the field five minutes before halftime with what appeared to be a recurrence of a hamstring problem which kept him out last week.

After conceding 152 points over the last four rounds and enduring a public feud with star player Jarryd Hayne, Titans coach Neil Henry is tipped to be sacked this week.

Hayne did not face his former club due to an ankle injury with his own future at the club still up in the air.

The Eels were unlucky not to win by more after bombing several opportunities - including Kirisome Auva'a breaking the line and throwing the ball over the top of three teammates who were in a position to score.

Michael Jennings and Semi Radradra were also denied by the video referees.

However the Eels couldn't curse the bunker after the Titans were on the end of a refereeing howler when Radradra ran 90 metres to cross and was awarded a four-pointer despite appearing to knock on several times as he scooped up the ball.

"I think there were two (knock ons)," Eels great Peter Sterling said in the Network Nine commentary.

After the Eels held a 12-0 halftime lead, tries to Will Smith and Radradra took their advantage out to 24-0.

The Titans finally got on the board in the 63rd minute when, on the back of seven sets in a row, debutant prop Ben Nakubuwai twisted his way over to make it 24-4.

Smith - who came on for French in the second half - got his double in the 79th minute to seal the Eels' seventh win in eight games.