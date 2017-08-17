Treasurer Scott Morrison, who will bring a package of bills to parliament on Thursday, is optimistic of legislating a 0.5 per cent Medicare levy rise.

Closed-door negotiations with the Greens and Senate crossbench have reportedly given the federal government confidence it can pass a Medicare levy hike to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Treasurer Scott Morrison, who's expected to bring a package of bills to parliament on Thursday, is optimistic about the prospects for the rise from two per cent to 2.5 per cent, which was a flagship policy of his 2017 budget.

Mr Morrison told Fairfax Media "now is the time to finish what has been started and fully fund the NDIS once and for all".