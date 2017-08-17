Signout
Treasurer Scott Morrison, who will bring a package of bills to parliament on Thursday, is optimistic of legislating a 0.5 per cent Medicare levy rise.
Source:
AAP
JUST NOW 

Closed-door negotiations with the Greens and Senate crossbench have reportedly given the federal government confidence it can pass a Medicare levy hike to fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Treasurer Scott Morrison, who's expected to bring a package of bills to parliament on Thursday, is optimistic about the prospects for the rise from two per cent to 2.5 per cent, which was a flagship policy of his 2017 budget.

Mr Morrison told Fairfax Media "now is the time to finish what has been started and fully fund the NDIS once and for all".

Advertisement