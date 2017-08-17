Former Wests Tigers forward and current Hull skipper Gareth Ellis has announced he will retire at the end of the Super League season.

Ellis, 36, who will lead out the Black and Whites for their Challenge Cup trophy defence at Wembley on Saturday week, made the announcement ahead of his 450th career appearance which will come against Huddersfield on Friday.

"The timing is right. To bow out now while I'm able to contribute wholeheartedly on the field," Ellis, who played 75 NRL games for the Tigers between 2009 and 2012, said.

"We're back at Wembley next weekend and in sight of only a second-ever grand final. I'm determined to finish on a high and I'm dreaming of that fairytale finish."

Ellis was part of the Leeds side which clinched back-to-back Super League grand final wins and a World Club Challenge triumph before heading to the Tigers, where he won the club's player-of-the-year award in each of his first three seasons.

The Black and Whites won the clamour for his signature on his return to Super League in 2013 and last August he became the first Hull FC captain to lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

"Thankfully I have been invited to play a major part in the future success of this ambitious club in the prestigious and demanding role as football manager," Ellis said.

"This decision to call time on my career will ensure my long term future whilst also acting as a further spur to lead FC to a successive Wembley triumph and onward to the grand final for my last-ever victory on the field in 2017."