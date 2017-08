St George Illawarra's depth will be tested in their NRL clash with Brisbane on Friday after four players were ruled out.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor said they had lost two players to illness before another two broke down at training in Brisbane on Thursday but refused to name them.

The ninth-placed Dragons must claim their first win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium since 2009 to stay in the finals hunt.