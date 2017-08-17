New Zealander Ben Campbell and Australia's Daniel Valente both mounted late charges to finish one behind in joint second, with Malaysia's Gavin Green a shot further adrift with a clutch of Australians at the European Tour event, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour.
Local favourite Vijay Singh was five back on one-under, the former world number one and triple major champion carrying an elbow injury through a typically windy day at Sigatoka.
"Before the round started if you told me I'd take one-under, I would because it was supposed to be pretty breezy," Singh told reporters.
"I was suspect to play. It's really bugging me (when) I get to the top of my back-swing, so I had to shorten my back-swing to play," he said of the elbow problem.
"But considering I was hurting that bad, I played OK."
Twice major champion Angel Cabrera faltered with three bogeys in his last five holes to finish with an even-par 72, along with fellow U.S. Masters winner Mike Weir.
