Australian Muslim Women’s Association president Silma Ihram has branded One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's calls to ban burqas as 'oppressive' and 'incorrect'.

Speaking to SBS World News, Silma Ihram said Ms Hanson's stunt of wearing a full-length burqa in the Senate chamber to demonstrate her opposition to it was 'very unfortunate'.

"I think it is terrible timing, especially considering what's been playing out in the US at the moment.

"I don't believe the burqa is a security threat in Australia. It's not universally popular amongst the Muslim community, but there are many more pressing issues in terms of security than the burqa," she said.

She said women have the right to choose how they dress, particularly in Australia.

"It's a terrific thing about Australia – that it doesn't force people to assimilate, but it recognises their cultural diversity.

"What is sad is that Pauline Hanson has refused to meet with the Muslim community, and continues – like some people, only a few in the Australian community – to hold very incorrect perceptions about what Islam means to Muslims and how we live our lives."

Pauline Hanson enters the senate wearing a burqa

Senator Hanson removed the burqa a few minutes after her arrival in the Senate as she attempted to ask the Attorney-General a question on banning the garment altogether.

"Will the Attorney-General ban this burqa?" she demanded.

Later she went on to say: "It may have been something that I did that was radical, yes it was, coming into this chamber with a burqa on, but it was a case in point saying that I do not believe that at any point in time ever in the future that any full-face coverings should ever be worn in this place."

She then moved a motion in parliament calling on the federal government to ban the burqa but it was defeated within an hour.

Ms Ihram from the Australian Muslim Women's Association said the group rejects the Senator's move to ban burqas.

"We believe that in this country one of the best things about Australia is that we have the freedom to live our lives the way we believe are right and in accordance with the laws of the country, which are not oppressive."

