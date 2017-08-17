The yet-to-be officially confirmed deaths of Khaled Sharrouf and his young sons has implications for the future of Islamic State, according to an expert.

The likely death of Australia's most notorious terrorist and his two sons in Syria further confirms Islamic State is "finished", a terrorism expert says.

Greg Barton was responding to reports, which the federal government has yet to publicly confirm, that Khaled Sharrouf died in an US air strike while driving in Raqqa with sons Abdullah, 12, and Zarqawi, 11, on August 11.

"It is further news that the allure and myth of the so-called romantic jihadi fighting for a utopian state has been punctured," he told the Nine Network on Thursday.

The Deakin University professor said everyone would feel for the Sharrouf children.

"Is the tragic part of the news. Sharrouf himself was a thuggish nobody, his life meant nothing, his death meant nothing either," Prof Barton said.

"He really wasn't a mastermind or even a recruiter. He was just a sick lost boy."

The federal government on Wednesday said it could not immediately confirm the deaths given the difficulty of getting information from war zones like Syria.

However, Prof Barton said it was likely Australian intelligence was involved.

"They would have been tracking communications," he said.