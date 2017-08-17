New Zealand golfer Daniel Pearce has fired an opening six-under 66 to grab a one-shot lead at the Fiji International.

Pearce, 29, kick-started his round at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course with back-to-back birdies, adding a third at the par-five 17th to turn three under the card.

He went on to eagle the first then birdie the next three holes, but faded to bogey the sixth and eighth.

Pearce leads Victorian Daniel Valente and compatriot Ben Campbell by one stroke, the 26-year-old Campbell mixing four birdies and an eagle with a solitary bogey for his five-under 67.

Josh Geary and Kieran Muir are the next best-placed New Zealanders, both carding even par 72 for a share of 33rd place.

However, Ryan Fox hasn't been able to replicate the solid recent form that earned him top-six finishes in the French, Irish and Scottish Opens.

He carded one-over 73 for a share of 52nd with 14 others, including compatriot Gareth Paddison.