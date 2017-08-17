The Turnbull government will soon roll out its cashless welfare card program to two new communities, which it says strongly support the scheme.

Communities soon to have cashless welfare cards imposed on them likely know who they are even though the federal government is yet to announce new sites.

Human Services Minister Alan Tudge will introduce legislation to parliament on Thursday to extend two trials - at the East Kimberley in Western Australia and Ceduna in South Australia - and expand the program to another two sites after a recent review found the cards had been effective.

"We've done a lot of work on the ground in those (new) communities and we're rolling them out in places where there is strong community support and where there is a demonstrable need for the card to be rolled out," Mr Tudge told ABC radio.

The legislation gives the government power to add more sites and extend the trials, although parliament will retain oversight.

The cards quarantine 80 per cent of welfare payments to be used on food and other essentials, while the remainder is free to be withdrawn as cash, in a bid to curb problem drinking, drug use and gambling.