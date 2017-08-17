Lessons learned from the failure of the online census form will be incorporated in the marriage survey, the bureau of statistics say.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said it will use lessons learned from the census in running the same-sex marriage poll.

The ABS has been given $122 million to run the postal survey and a team of 40 people has started work on the the project, a Senate inquiry heard on Thursday.

Asked by Labor senator Jenny McAllister whether it would be another "census fail", ABS deputy statistician Jonathan Palmer said: "No, senator."

"We've reflected hard on the lessons learned with the 2016 census," he said.

"That was clearly a case where we failed to manage some key risks ... (and) we are taking that learning into this exercise."

One of the key risks would be reaching people such as older Australians, people with disabilities, remote indigenous communities and overseas voters, which the ABS would deal with through an "inclusion strategy".

Australia Post has been contracted to deliver the forms.

Mr Palmer said the ABS was taking steps to protect privacy and confidentiality.

"Those who do share their view with us can be confident their response will be kept secret," he said.

Another risk was a low rate of return of surveys, but Mr Palmer would not comment on what would be an acceptable rate of return to make it successful.