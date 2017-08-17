MasterChef judge George Calombaris has admitted assaulting a 19-year-old man after the A-League grand final earlier this year.

The 38-year-old Network Ten personality was charged in May with assaulting the 19-year-old man at the grand final between Melbourne Victory and the ultimate winners, Sydney FC, at Allianz Stadium.

In the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, his barrister, Brendan Green, entered a guilty plea on behalf of his client who was not present.

Mr Green said a document setting out the facts of the common assault would not be tendered to the court on this occasion.

The case was adjourned for sentence on September 8.

Calombaris, a Victory supporter, apologised the day after the grand final, saying he was disappointed he had let the heckling of Sydney fans get to him.

"I was offended by a spectator yelling out abusive and derogatory comments about my family," he said in a statement.

