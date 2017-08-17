Japan's 2014 US Open runner-up Kei Nishikori has become the latest top-10 player to withdraw from the year's final grand slam later this month.

The 2014 runner-up at Flushing Meadows will not play again until 2018 due to a wrist injury.

Asia's best player, who is suffering with a torn tendon in his right wrist, joins Novak Djokovic (elbow) and Stan Wawrinka (knee surgery) in packing it in for 2017, with none expected to return to the court until January.

"Two days ago during practice in Cincinnati, Kei hit a serve and heard a 'pop' in his wrist," read a statement from Nishikori's camp. "We went straight to the hospital to take an MRI.

"Yesterday, we went to see a very renowned wrist specialist who works with many of the Major League Baseball pitchers. We saw another specialist today to get a second opinion. On top of that we have sent MRI results to three other wrist specialists to ensure we get several independent opinions.

"After consulting with all of them, it has become clear that Kei has a tear in one of the tendons in the right wrist. At this stage we have elected not to do surgery and Kei is in a cast.

"After the swelling comes down in the next weeks, we will evaluate the next steps. Kei will withdraw from all the 2017 tournaments and work hard to be ready for next year."

Ninth-ranked Nishikori, 27, has produced his best grand slam results in New York and has never been past the quarters of any other major.