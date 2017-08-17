The four major banks will be grilled by the House of Representatives economic committee in October.

Federal parliament won't be subjecting Ian Narev and his fellow senior Commonwealth Bank executives to scrutiny until the scheduled grilling of all big bank bosses in October.

While CBA is in hot water over an alleged money-laundering scandal, the House of Representatives economics committee felt it best not to interfere with money movement regulator AUSTRAC's prosecution of the bank in the courts.

The now regular hearings of banks will start with Westpac and ANZ on October 11 and then National Australia Bank and CBA on October 12.

"These hearings provide an important mechanism to hold the four major banks to account before the parliament," committee chair David Coleman said in a statement on Thursday.

Labor, while participating the inquiries, is still pursuing a royal commission into the bank industry.