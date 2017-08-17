The NRL and clubs have unanimously agreed to offer a salary cap of $9.4 million per club to the Rugby League Players Association.

The NRL's long-running salary cap saga is one step closer to being resolved, with the league and the clubs agreeing to offer $9.4 million to the players' union for next season.

Representatives from all 16 clubs agreed on the figure at a high-powered meeting on Thursday, which is inclusive of an optional $200,000 allowance for long-serving players and development.

Motor vehicle allowance is also included in the figure, which will be put to the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) on Friday morning before players convene on Monday.

The figure is halfway between the $9.6 million requested by cash-strapped clubs earlier this week, and the $9.2 million sought by those with room to move in their budgets.

Canterbury chairman Ray Dib, whose club is struggling to fit into next year's cap, said the decision was a unanimous one by all clubs.

"It's a great outcome for everyone," he said.

"We're all united, we're all one now."

Representatives from a number of clubs said they were confident the players' union would accept the figure, which forms part of wider-ranging collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

"It's an incredible pay off for the players, they should be delighted," Melbourne chairman Bart Campbell said.